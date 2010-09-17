Former Page Six Gossip Corynne Steindler Jumps To New Hearst Digital Project

It seems like only yesterday that Corynne Steindler left her gig as a gossip reporter for Page Six to go work for Bonnie Fuller’s equally gossipy startup, HollywoodLife.com.



Actually, it was just about a year ago. And now Steindler has left the gossip world altogether to become editorial director of TheSurvivorsClub.org, “an online resource centre and community that helps people survive and thrive in the face of adversity including health, financial and family challenges.”

The site was created by former “Good Morning America” producer Ben Sherwood and has partnered with Hearst Magazines Digital Media to re-launch on the company’s Magnus content management platform.

Steindler’s hire was announced yesterday, but we hear she started at TheSurvivorsClub.org earlier this summer to revamp the brand under the Hearst Digital network.

Here’s more from the release:

New York, NY – September 15, 2010 – Hearst Magazines Digital Media today announced that it has partnered with website TheSurvivorsClub.org to launch the site as part of its network on its proprietary platform, Magnus. TheSurvivorsClub.org is an online resource centre and community that helps people survive and thrive in the face of adversity including health, financial and family challenges. Ben Sherwood, a bestselling author and award-winning journalist, originally founded the site. His book, The Survivors Club: The Secrets and Science that Could Save Your Life, was published in January 2009 and became an instant New York Times best-seller.

“Everyone faces some kind of crisis in life and The Survivors Club site offers information and inspiration to help them survive and thrive,” said Ben Sherwood, founder of TheSurvivorsClub.org. “This new partnership is very exciting for us. The breadth, depth and credibility of the Hearst network of sites will further expand our reach and provide us with the tools and technology for continued growth on both the content and advertising sides of the business.”

Content on the site falls into several categories: health, family, money and “extreme” – major events like an aeroplane crash or natural disaster. Within each category, there are “journeys” to help visitors overcome adversity and let them know what to expect when faced with certain challenges. The site also features breaking news coverage of survivor stories from around the world (i.e the trapped miners in Chile or the New Yorker who survived falling 39 stories). In addition, the site includes blogs and videos with true stories and expert tips about surviving all kinds of hardships.

“TheSurvivorsClub.org has all the fundamentals of a great site and thriving community,” said Chuck Cordray, SVP and general manager of Hearst Magazines Digital Media. “Launching the site on our platform will give it the functionality and flexibility needed to grow its audience even further. TheSurvivorsClub will also be a welcome addition to our network; we’re excited about the business potential it represents as well as its socially conscious core mission.”

The Survivors Club has re-launched on the Hearst platform, and effective immediately, Corynne Steindler has been named editorial director. Steindler, formerly a senior editor at Hollywood Life and a reporter for the New York Post’s “Page Six,” brings five years of online and print reporting experience to her new role.

Magnus, the platform that houses many of the sites in the Hearst Magazines Digital Media portfolio, is made up of four layers, each of which helps to manage specific business and editorial aspects of the division. These layers include Circulese for subscription management, Prometheus for promotion management, Echo for community management and Hermes for syndication management.

