The Unbelievably Good Timing Of Former Open Table CEO Jeff Jordan

Good catch from fund manager Eric Jackson over at Forbes: Since Jeff Jordan left OpenTable as CEO, the company’s stock has collapsed by 72%.



He was there for four years, and led it when it IPO’d. From IPO to the time he left, the stock was up 266%. Was the stock over inflated, and due for a fall, or did Jordan know something and decide to bail?

