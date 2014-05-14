Former Olympic Swimmer Geoff Huegill Given Good Behaviour Bond For Cocaine Possession

Geoff and Sara Huegill arriving at Waverley Local Court today. Photo: Getty

Retired Australian swimmer Geoff Huegill and his wife Sara Hill have been placed on a six-month good behaviour bond after pleading guilty to cocaine possession.

The couple were arrested in the bathroom of a private hospitality suite at Sydney’s Randwick racecourse on April 26, after a security guard tipped off police.

Appearing in Waverley Local Court today Huegill, 35, and Hill, 30, a publicist, were given the bond, but escaped conviction for drug possession.

Outside Court, the pair apologised to the people they “let down”.

“The two most important people we really want to thank for the support, or most importantly apologise to are our two beautiful daughters,” Huegill said.

He said that at some stage in the future, the couple will speak to their young children about what happened, saying the last few weeks had been stressful.

The two-time Olympic medallist retired from swimming for the second time in 2012 after he failed to make the London Olympic team.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.