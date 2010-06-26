Former Oil Worker Reveals That Beach Sweep Is Just For Show

A disgruntled former oil worker tells the press she quit after realising the clean-up was only cosmetic.



Apparently those 37,000 Deepwater Horizon Response personnel aren’t focused on preventing environmental damage. Rather, they’re paid to keep the beaches clean for tourists.

WKRG:

Warren says she knew that when crews worked during the day, the tide and surf buried oil overnight. But they were forbidden to dig it up. She quit in disgust three weeks ago despite the $18 per hour pay.

She used a shovel and dug down six, eight, maybe twelve inches into the sand to show us the layers of oil close to the shoreline.

Warren says she believes money is being wasted on the crews and says “At some point the real clean-up will have to begin, but I’m afraid the money will be gone.”

Don’t miss: Cringeworthy Videos Of Alabama Tourism Rep Putting Positive Spin On Contaminated Beaches

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.