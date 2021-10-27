Former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof is running for governor of Oregon

Nick Kristof in 2010. Photo by Dr. Billy Ingram/WireImage

Former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof is running for governor of Oregon.

The 62-year-old left the paper earlier in October while considering a run for office.

Kristof is a 37-year veteran at the Times and won two Pulitzer Prizes during his tenure.

“I’ve never run for political office in my life,” he said in a campaign ad posted to YouTube. “But I have spent a lifetime shining a light in the darkest corners of the globe,” he said of his journalism career.

Kristof, who grew up on a farm in Oregon, had been on leave from the Times since June as he weighed a run for office, the paper reported earlier in October. He officially left in October.

