Former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof is running for governor of Oregon

Jake Epstein
Co-Founder and Chairman of Nike, Phil Knight and New York Times Columnist, Nick Kristof appear on day 3 of Maria Shriver's Women's Conference 2010 at the Long Beach Convention Center on October 26, 2010 in Long Beach, California.
Nick Kristof in 2010. Photo by Dr. Billy Ingram/WireImage
  • Former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof is running for governor of Oregon.
  • The 62-year-old left the paper earlier in October while considering a run for office.
  • Kristof is a 37-year veteran at the Times and won two Pulitzer Prizes during his tenure.

Former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof is running for governor of Oregon, the 62-year-old tweeted on Wednesday.

“I’ve never run for political office in my life,” he said in a campaign ad posted to YouTube. “But I have spent a lifetime shining a light in the darkest corners of the globe,” he said of his journalism career.

Kristof, who grew up on a farm in Oregon, had been on leave from the Times since June as he weighed a run for office, the paper reported earlier in October. He officially left in October.

Kristof, a 37-year veteran at the Times, worked as a reporter, editor, and columnist, and won two Pulitzer Prizes during his tenure.

