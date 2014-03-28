Former NSW Premier Nathan Rees Will Retire From Politics In 2015

ALP MP and former premier Nathan Rees will retire from politics at the March 2015 election.

Former NSW Premier Nathan Rees will not contest next year’s election and retire from politics, he announced today.

Mr Rees will have spent eight years in Parliament having been the MP for Toongabbie, since the seat was created in 2007. He was still a freshman MP when he suddenly found himself Premier in September 2008 following the surprise resignation of Morris Iemma. But Rees lasted just 15 months before Labor’s factional powerbrokers rolled him for Kristina Keneally.

Last year he stepped down from Labor’s shadow frontbench after a newspaper revealed Mr Rees, 46, had been having an affair with a constituent.

Speaking at this afternoon’s announcement, he said it was time for “new challenges”.

Mr Rees said his proudest achievement as premier was his stand against corruption. Some of his former parliamentary colleagues, including Eddie Obeid and Ian Macdonald, whom he clashed with during his time as leader, have made recent apprearances before the Independent Commission Against Corruption.

“I know I did the right thing,” he said.

Mr Rees won his seat narrowly at the 2011 election and a subsequent redistribution has seen it declared nominally Liberal.

