Former NFL Quarterback Offers Tim Tebow A Job In Arena Football

ESPN analyst Ron Jaworski, who is a part-owner of the Arena Football League’s Philadelphia Soul, has offered Tim Tebow a job according to Ed Barkowitz of Philly.com. But like Tebow’s time with the Jets, this job sounds more like a gimmick.



Jaworski knows a thing or two about playing quarterback in the NFL having played 15 seasons with four different teams and even led the Eagles to the 1980 Super Bowl. And he believes playing in the AFL can help Tebow’s career.

“One [criticism] of Tebow is that he is slow and methodical,” Jaworski said. “He would be forced to quicken it up in this league and it would be good training for him. You can learn a lot in this league. It’s about processing information and getting the ball out . . . or you get whacked.”

Jaworski wants Tebow but would not commit to offering Tebow a starting job. Instead, it sounds like Tebow’s job with the Soul would be much like his job with the Jets.

Jaws insisted that they already have a starting quarterback and that he and the team’s coach have presented the former Jets quarterback with a number of mostly-goal line plays.

Jaworski says the team has yet to hear back from Tebow concerning the offer.

