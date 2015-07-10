Ex-NFL player describes how hard it will be for Jason Pierre-Paul to play after losing a finger in a fireworks accident

Stephen Dunn/Getty Jason Pierre-Paul may have to ‘re-learn’ everything he does in football.

New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul had his right index finger amputated after injuring his hand lighting fireworks, according to medical records obtained by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

It immediately casts a shadow on Pierre-Paul’s future. He reportedly wouldn’t let the Giants personnel see him in the hospital days after the Giants took a long-term $US60 million offer off the table.

If the offer is still there, Pierre-Paul is left to sign the franchise tender, worth about $US14.8 million for one season.

Hugh Douglas, a former all-pro defensive end, told Mark Eckel of NJ Advance Media the harsh truth about Pierre-Paul’s situation — he may have to re-learn what he does on the field.

“I don’t know. I couldn’t imagine having to play without your index finger, especially on your right hand. God gave you five fingers for a reason. Just from a tactical standpoint that’s your grabbing hand, to not have an index finger it makes it hard to grab. I’m trying to grab a piece of wood right now and not use my index finger, it’s hard. You can’t grip. For him as a pass rusher, he’s going to be losing his power.” … “He’s going to have to re-learn everything he does. He’s going to have to learn how to use his hand without having an index finger.”

Douglas added that it could be “really bad” for Pierre-Paul’s future.

On the surface, Pierre-Paul’s injury doesn’t seem as devastating as C.J. Wilson, who reportedly lost two fingers lighting fireworks. As a cornerback, Wilson probably needs his hands a little more to grab balls and make interceptions.

Pierre-Paul, as a defensive end, primarily tackles players and swats balls. Of course, having the dexterity to make interceptions would be nice, but through five years in the NFL, Pierre-Paul has only made two interceptions.

His contract status is a just as much of an unknown, however. Nobody is sure whether he’ll be ready for the start of camp, but if he can play this season, he’ll have to take a one-year gamble on himself and prove he can still play with a missing finger.

If Pierre-Paul does have to re-learn everything, it may be a rough season, and he could regret turning down that $US60 million offer before the Giants took it away completely.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.