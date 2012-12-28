Former NFL Player Admits He Tried To Help Injure His Quarterback

Photo: ESPN

Earlier this week, former Detroit Lions offensive lineman, and current ESPN commentator, Lomas Brown admitted that he intentionally missed a block hoping his quarterback would get injured and removed from the game. And not surprisingly, that quarterback, Scott Mitchell, is not happy.Brown told Scott Van Pelt and Ryen Russillo of ESPN Radio (via USA Today) that during a game in 1994, Mitchell was struggling when Brown decided Mitchell needed to be out of the game.



“So I looked at Kevin Glover, our All-Pro centre” said Brown. “And I said, ‘Glove, that is it.’ I said, ‘I’m getting him out the game.’ … So I got the gator arms on the guy at the last minute, he got around me, he hit Scott Mitchell, he did something to his finger… and he came out the game.”

Mitchell, who broke his finger on the play and had to come out of the game, told Mike Florio on “The Dan Patrick Show” that he was “shocked” by the revelation.

“Here’s a guy I’ve had in my house, I had a big dinner for the offensive linemen every year, he came to my house and ate dinner, I gave my offensive linemen gifts every year. For him to do that is just reprehensible, beyond words. It’s really disappointing, it really is painful. When you mess with my family, mess with my livelihood, mess with my health, it’s unacceptable. It’s B.S.”

After hearing Mitchell’s reaction, Brown appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” and tried to deny that he intentionally tried get Mitchell hurt. However, he later added that he did regret what happened and that he understood why Mitchell reacted the way he did.

