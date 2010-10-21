Former Newsweek Editor Jon Meacham Gets A Job At Random House

Jon Meacham.

As Sidney Harman steps up his search to fill the top masthead spot at Newsweek, news comes that the magazine’s former editor-in-chief, Jon Meacham, has found a new job.Starting in January, Meacham will become an executive vice president and executive editor at Random House, The New York Times reports.



“His primary responsibilities will include acquiring and editing nonfiction titles, focusing on history, religion and biography, subjects that Mr. Meacham has explored at length in his own work,” according to the Times’ Julie Bosman.

The move into book publishing makes sense, not only because it’s one that other influential former magazine editors have made, but also because Meacham is a Pulitzer-winning author who’s produced several best-sellers for Random House, most notably his 2009 Andrew Jackson biography, “American Lion,” which secured him journalism’s top prize.

Meacham resigned his post at Newsweek shortly after The Washington Post Co. announced in August it was selling the magazine to Harman. He also now hosts a show on PBS.

