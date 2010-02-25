Peter Chernin Sicks MBAs, Goldman Sachs' Jesse Jacobs On TV Hunt

Peter Chernin, News Corp.’s former president and COO, is hiring a troop of young MBAs to face the fierce entertainment world.



The former chairman and CEO of Fox Entertainment Group has hired three business development executives, including former Goldman Sachs banker Jesse Jacobs, to scour the TV and entertainment business for acquisitions, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Jacobs left Goldman Sachs in April 2009. He later started a firm with Joseph Ravitch, Goldman Sachs’ former co-head of media investment banking, to help raise funding for the Texas Rangers baseball team.

Jacobs joins Chernin Entertainment’s other top-notch former NBC Universal executives at the company, including Katherine Pope (the former head of Universal Media Studios) who will run TV production and Dylan Clark (executive vice president of production for Universal Pictures) who is developing movies.

But Jesse and Peter’s other team of MBA will be looking into gobbling up TV stations.

What could he buy?

Up for sale:

Tennis Channel

Gospel Music Channel

Fuel

Ovation TV

Maybe:

Comcast’s G4

Fuse music channel

Read more at the LA Times.

