Former News Corp Australia CEO Kim Williams Wins $95,000 From Fairfax In Defamation Case

Kim Williams has won a defamation case over claims he stormed out of a meeting. Photo: Patrick Riviere/Getty Images

It was a very juicy, very Sydney story, involving the Opera House, a posh restaurant, the former CEO of News Corp Australia and raised tempers – the sort of scuttlebutt the city thrives on.

Except it was wrong and the subsequent defamation case has cost Fairfax Media $95,000 in damages, paid to Kim Williams, who was chair of the Sydney Opera House Trust.

Last September, Australian Financial Review Rear Window columnist Joe Aston wrote that Mr Williams had stormed out of a meeting of the Trust following a clash with the CEO, Louise Herron over tenders for the former Guillaume at Bennelong site. The report filled the front page of The Sydney Morning Herald and also ran in The Age.

While the SMH published a page 2 correction and apology a fortnight later, Mr Williams sued and Mumbrella reports that in a Supreme Court judgement handed down today, he won, which includes Fairfax paying Williams’ legal costs.

Disclosure: Fairfax owns Allure Media, which publishes Business Insider Australia.

