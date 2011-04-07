Former Netflix CFO Barry McCarthy Lands At TCV As A Venture Partner

Photo: Netflix

Netflix’s former CFO Barry McCarthy has a new gig.He’s going to be a partner at venture capital firm, Technology Crossover Ventures.



TCV was an investor in Netflix once upon a time, and it participated in Groupon’s recent $1 billion raise.

rumours had been kicking up today that McCarthy was joining Coinstar to run a streaming operation. Obviously that’s not happening.

He told us over email, “I remain a large NFLX shareholder and company supporter.”

He explained his new job: “Think of it as an EIR role. Rob Solomon had the same role at TCV before taking the President/COO role at Groupon. I get to play in traffic looking for my next operating role. TCV gets the benefit of my operating experience in working with existing investments and in looking at new deals.”

Don’t Miss: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH NETFLIX CEO REED HASTINGS: Netflix’s Market Opportunity Is A Lot Bigger Than You Think

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.