Peter Chernin Staffing Production Co. With Fired NBC Exec Katherine Pope

UPDATE: Nikki Finke, as usual, has more. Pope, who’s currently having her attorney Sam Fisher negotiate her deal, will reportedly run the TV company, and Chernin’s looking for someone to run the movie side of things. Huh? We kind of thought he would be doing that. Oh well, we guess that gives him a legacy to leave behind when he ditches the company for a corner office at a media conglomerate as soon as one becomes available.

Nikki also says Chernin’s trying to add all sorts of additional perks to his already lucrative retirement package, including various fees and back-end deals on his TV and movie projects.

EARLIER: Suggesting that Peter Chernin’s production deal might be more than just a temporary gig, former NBC exec Katherine Pope is in talks to join Chernin’s new production company.

Pope, most recently the head of NBC’s TV studio, was one of three top production execs ousted at the end of last year, after the Peacock experienced a difficult fall season. Adding Pope to his team would give Chernin, who started in television but has focused largely on Fox’s film studio over the past few years, some additional TV expertise.

Since Chernin’s deal covers movies and TV, the extra industry knowhow would be a plus. Nonetheless, staffing up a production company makes it seem more like Chernin really is going to try to make a go of it as a movie and TV producer and won’t just use his lucrative production deal to bide time until his next gig.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.