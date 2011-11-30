Your Opportunity To Watch 90s NBA Stars Compete In A Chinese Basketball Exhibition Is Finally Here

Ever wish you could go back in time and watch a group of your favourite basketball sidekicks and role players band together for an exhibition basketball game?



Well now you can!

Only those players are now middle-aged and, likely, overweight men. And the game’s in China.

On Dec. 18 in Macao, fans will be able to “relive the glory days of basketball” and watch players like Dennis Rodman and Scottie Pippen compete in the US Pro-Ball Legend Asia Tour.

If you’re able to attend, please inform us on the extent of Voshon Lenard’s Chinese cheering section, if Gary Payton still talks that much trash, and who Mark Blount is.

Photo: ballislife.com

