Former NBA Star Vlade Divac Is Renting His California Home For $13,000 A Month

Photo: Vince Bucci/Getty Images and www.realtor.com
Former Lakers centre, Vlade Divac, is trying to rent out his home in Pacific Palisades, Calif. for $13,000 a month, according to Realtor.com.Divac is offering the 4,400 square foot contemporary home fully furnished.
The home is located close to the Malibu and Santa Monica beaches and has a rooftop deck that overlooks the coast.
