Former NBA Star Vlade Divac Is Renting His California Home For $13,000 A Month

Leah Goldman
Photo: Vince Bucci/Getty Images and www.realtor.com

Former Lakers centre, Vlade Divac, is trying to rent out his home in Pacific Palisades, Calif. for $13,000 a month, according to Realtor.com.Divac is offering the 4,400 square foot contemporary home fully furnished.

The home is located close to the Malibu and Santa Monica beaches and has a rooftop deck that overlooks the coast.

The front of the contemporary style home

It's gated

Skylight runs through the centre of the home

Long hallway

Spiral staircase

A lady lamp.

Living room area

Close up of the spiral stairs

Great view from the kitchen

Vlade really likes red

It's a common colour throughout the house

Another red bedroom

Change of pace, this one is blue.

The deck

The jacuzzi

