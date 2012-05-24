Former NBA Star Vlade Divac Is Renting His California Home For $13,000 A Month

Photo: Vince Bucci/Getty Images and www.realtor.com

Former Lakers centre, Vlade Divac, is trying to rent out his home in Pacific Palisades, Calif. for $13,000 a month, according to Realtor.com.Divac is offering the 4,400 square foot contemporary home fully furnished.



The home is located close to the Malibu and Santa Monica beaches and has a rooftop deck that overlooks the coast.

