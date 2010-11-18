Former NBA Star Steve Francis Looking To Play In China

Francis and China’s other import, Stephon Marbury

Photo: AP

Former NBA star Steve Francis appears on the verge of following in Stephon Marbury’s footsteps in taking his talents to China. Francis, the second pick in the 1999 draft, hasn’t played in the NBA since 2007 when he averaged just 5.5 points per game.Francis’ NBA career seemingly fell apart overnight, but apparently he is still very popular in China because of his ties to Yao Ming, his former teammate on the Rockets. Francis has been working out for the Beijing [Shougang] Ducks and although a deal is not yet done, it appears inevitable that Francis will be playing in China come December.



Basketball continues to grow in popularity in China where Adidas plans to add 2,500 retail stores by 2015 and 500 next year alone.

