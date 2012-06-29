Former NBA Player To NFL Rookies: There Are More Drug Addicts In Here Than All-Stars

Photo: Flickr / AKZOphoto

The NFL is holding their rookie symposium this week in which the players are prepared for life as a pro football player. And among the guests invited to speak was former NBA player Chris Herren.Herren, who spent two seasons in the NBA after starring at Fresno State, is a recovering drug addict who was once arrested for possession of heroin. He went on “The Dan Patrick Show” yesterday and talked about what he told the players…



In 1999 I sat in a rookie symposium. And my opening line to [the NFL rookies] was ‘there are more alcoholics and drug addicts in this room than there are NFL all-stars.’ These guys sometimes are under the impression that they are invincible and that the drugs they are doing today will be the only drugs they ever do…I tried to reinforce to them that every drug addict starts off smoking pot and drinking alcohol.”

Will these comments make a difference? As Herren points out, he sat in a rookie symposium and probably heard a lot of the same lines and he ended up in a place where he was using drugs prior to games in the NBA.

Let’s just hope Herren’s message is stronger.

