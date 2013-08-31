Former Napster CEO Is Doing Incredible Work To Help Silicon Valley's Homeless

This story is a part of Business Insider’s “

Homeless In Silicon Valley” series reported by Robert Johnson and edited by Chris C. Anderson. Jill Klausen and graphic designer Mike Nudelman contributed to this series.



Silicon Valley’s homelessaren’t completely without resources.

The Downtown Streets Team (DST) helps homeless people get off the streets by putting them to work and allowing them to become self-sufficient.

DST is a great example of the good that can happen when tech insiders turn their attention to a problem.

Chris Richardson is DST’s program director and is the first to admit he’s an unlikely homeless advocate. “I grew up pretty privileged and didn’t get much exposure to this,” he says swinging his arm around at The Jungle where up to 175 homeless people live at any given time. “But my mum had a vision and we’re doing what we can to make it a reality.”

Chris’ mum, Eileen Richardson, was the first CEO of Napster and is a venture capitalist who volunteered with the homeless and realised it was a problem with a solution. Chris explains the family approach: “We come down to these camps three times a week and work with residents picking up trash and hauling out debris.”

“In return,” Chris says, the homeless “get food [and] housing vouchers and [access to] services that allow them to work their way into housing and back into society.” The Streets Team members work in the camps and on the streets of Palo Alto, Sunnyvale, San Jose, and San Rafael.

DST’s board includes prominent Stanford University officials and the Palo Alto Chief of Police. Chris tells us that their “participants earn everything they get from our organisation. We’re not a charity and that makes a huge difference to donors and to the people they help.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.