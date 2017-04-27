Former NAB chief Cameron Clyne is now heading up a healthtech startup

NAB CEO Cameron Clyne, who just announced he’ll retire in August. Getty / Cameron Spencer

An Australian digital healthcare startup Whitecoat has appointed former National Australia Bank chief executive Cameron Clyne as its new chairperson.

Clyne led NAB from 2009 through 2014, dealing with the global financial crisis during his tenure. He’s also the current chair of the Australian Rugby Uniom.

Whitecoat provides electronic healthcare provider directory and patient review services. The venture was established in 2013 by health insurer NIB, with rivals Bupa Australia and HBF since joining as partners.

“I am looking forward to being part of an innovative healthcare start-up that allows many Australians to make better and more informed decisions about their treatment and providers,” said Clyne.

Whitecoat’s platform has seen more than 2.2 million users finding healthcare providers and providing feedback, and currently contains 250,000 listings in its directory. The system recently added medical specialists to its listings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.