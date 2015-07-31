Former Myer boss Bernie Brookes is the new CEO of one of South Africa's biggest retailers

SBernie Brookes and Jennifer Hawkins. Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Bernie Brookes, the former Myer CEO, has found new a job running a group of clothing, homeware and general merchandise stores in South Africa.

Edcon, which is one of Southern Africa’s largest non-food retailers, today announced the appointment of Brookes as the new CEO.

He starts September 30. He replaces Jürgen Schreiber who has been appointed vice chairman.

Edcon is not a department store like Myer but it runs more 1400 stores, including Edgars and Red Square, with revenue of about $A2.7 billion.

It also has licensing deals to run international brands including Topshop, Jigsaw, Calvin Klein and Doc Martens.

Brookes announced in March that he was leaving Myer. He was replaced by the supply chain boss Richard Umbers who later said the retailer had lost relevance with customers and the company needed a new strategy.

Sales are running below expectations at Myer and net profit was down 23.1% to $62.2 million for Myer’s half year.

Brookes had led Myer as chief executive officer since 2006, bringing the retailer to an IPO in November 2009.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.