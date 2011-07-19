Former NFL Star Competes For The Heart Of A Young Southern Belle

Can Kash Keifer win over Devin Grissom’s heart?

When Mountaineer fans tune into CMT’s new reality show, Sweet Home Alabama, fans might recognise a familiar name and face. Former walk-on punter Kash Kiefer is one of the 20 eligible suitors vying for the heart of University of Alabama’s Devin Grissom in CMT’s version of the Bachelorette. Facebook fans are already a buzz on the new reality show with over 10,000 fans commenting on what appears to be another cheesy dating show.Without watching an episode, there is no indication as to Kiefer’s status, but apparently he avoided the first round of cuts. Kiefer is no stranger to stiff competition as he walked-on and played for the 2006 WVU Nokia Sugar Bowl team, earned a football scholarship for the Maine Black Bears, and eventually found his way to Las Vegas playing for their semi-pro team.



Kiefer will still pursue an NFL career once the lockout is resolved, but to stay busy, he is working on modelling and acting. He figures Sweet Home Alabama will only give him more exposure and perhaps a girlfriend along the way.

If reality television doesn’t work, there is always Katy Perry (fast forward to 1:54, Kiefer is wearing a shark fin on his back chasing a female across the screen).

