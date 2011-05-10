Former Mossad Chief Warns Against Attack On Iran's Nuclear Facilities

Former Mossad chief Meir Dagan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Photo: AP

Former Mossad chief Meir Dagan warned against an Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear facilities at a conference last week.Dagan said Iran’s stealth nuclear facilities operate alongside its legitimate infrastructure that is under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). An attack on these facilities would be illegal under international law he warned.



Haaretz reports:

According to Dagan, there is proof that Iran has the capability to divert its nuclear activities from place to place in order to take them out of the watchful eye of international supervision and intelligence agencies. No one in Iran would have any problems in building a centrifuge system in a school basement if they wished to, he said.

…When asked about what would happen in the aftermath of an Israeli attack Dagan said that: “It will be followed by a war with Iran. It is the kind of thing where we know how it starts, but not how it will end.”

The Iranians have the capability to fire rockets at Israel for a period of months, and Hizbollah could fire tens of thousands of grad rockets and hundreds of long-range missiles, he said.

At the same time, Tehran can activate Hamas, and there is also a danger that Syria will join the war, Dagan added.

Dagan’s views run counter to the views of many Israeli leaders, who favour attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities. Dagan has come under fire from Israel’s defence minister Ehud Barak for his comments. The Jerusalem Post reports:

“Meir Dagan has done a lot for the security of the state and completed his term outstandingly, leaving a lasting mark on what happens in the Middle East. …I am not sure, however, that his remark, as reported in the media, is correct and I am certain that if we are to deal with these matters responsibly, then it is not right to share these thoughts – even if they are legitimate – with the public,” Barak added.

“…In the end, these are decisions that belong to the political echelon,” he said.

Israel believes Iran won’t be able to produce a nuclear bomb before 2015. Last week Barak said he doesn’t believe that Iran would use a nuclear bomb against Israel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.