Former Moody's Employee Deep Shah Is Charged In Insider Trading Bust

Ah, here’s a name that originally surfaced after the Galleon bust. Deep Shah, the Moody’s employee who allegedly linked the Hilton buyout deal, has been charged in this morning’s insider trading bust.



What’s interesting is that Shah had been reached in India after the original story, and claimed he had no idea what it was all about. Now he does.

