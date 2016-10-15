Former MLB executive excoriates Tim Tebow, and the Mets for signing him

Despite hitting a home run on the first pitch of his first at-bat, former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow has otherwise struggled — and struggled mightily — during his minor league stint with the New York Mets.

Currently, Tebow is plying his trade in the Arizona Fall League. According to reports, he has struggled at the plate and not stood out among his teammates.

On Friday, Keith Law, a senior writer for ESPN and former Blue Jays front office staffer, wrote a scathing takedown of Tebow.

Among many other barbs, Law writes that Tebow would be “better suited” for an Arizona high school league, and that he looks like “a washed-up quarterback who has size and nothing else.”

Here’s Law’s assessment of Tebow’s ability at the plate:

“His swing is long, and he wields the bat like someone who hasn’t played the sport in more than a decade, which he hasn’t. He can’t catch up to 90 mph, which is well below the major league average for a fastball, and was cutting through fastballs in the zone on Wednesday night. He rolled over twice on fastballs, which is something you generally see professional hitters do only on off-speed stuff, and he showed below-average running speed.”

And here’s Law scolding the Mets for signing him in the first place:

“The Mets’ decision to sign Tebow for $100,000 as, essentially, an undrafted 29-year-old free agent, where any other player would be lucky to get $1,000 and a plane ticket, was a craven, mercenary move befitting an independent-league team desperate for the added revenue from ticket sales, not something a major league team with postseason aspirations should be doing.”

He continued:

“This is all in service of adding jersey sales, but if MLB and the Mets were being honest about this, the front of Tebow’s jersey would say ‘Avarice’ in Comic Sans.”

Law certainly doesn’t hold back in any way, but it’s hard to really disagree with any of what he writes. It would be naive to believe the Mets weren’t, in some way, thinking about jersey sales when inking Tebow to a $100,000 minor league deal. And Tebow, meanwhile, isn’t even fully committed to baseball. Remember that he is still under contract with ESPN as a college football analyst.

Judging by Law’s assessment, Tebow will be back on the TV set full-time before we know it.

