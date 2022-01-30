Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst died after jumping off her NYC apartment building

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst has died. She was 30 years old. Patrick Prather/Miss USA

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst has died at the age of 30.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed to Insider that Kryst jumped from her NYC apartment building on Sunday.

Kryst’s family told Insider they know the pageant’s queen “impact will live on.”

A New York Police Department spokesperson confirmed to Insider that Kryst jumped from a 60-story building in Manhattan, where she was a resident, on Sunday morning.

Kryst, who won the Miss USA title in 2019 while representing North Carolina, was 30 years old.

In a statement sent to Insider, Kryst’s family said they know the pageant’s queen “impact will live on.”

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” it read. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed, and she shined.”

“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA, and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on. As we reflect on our loss, the family asks for privacy at this time.”

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed to Insider that Kryst jumped from her Manhattan apartment building on Sunday morning. Benjamin Askinas/The Miss Universe Organization

Kryst also worked as a reporter for Extra TV. In a statement sent to Insider, a spokesperson said the company was devastated by the news.

“Our hearts are broken,” it read. “Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”

A source told the New York Post that Kryst left a note behind and said she wanted to leave everything to her mother.

Hours before her death, Kryst shared her last Instagram post. The caption read, “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

Kryst was a complex litigation attorney who worked pro bono with clients who served excessive time for low-level drug offenses. She helped free one client who had been sentenced to life in prison. She also spent years raising funds for the nonprofits Dress for Success and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

Kryst competing in the 2019 pageant. Miss Universe

In 2019, Kryst was part of a historic moment when Miss Universe, Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, and Miss America all went to women of color.

Kryst told Insider at the time that being part of such a group was “surreal.”

“I try to think of pageants as representative of what is happening now, and where we could go,” she said. “So I was glad we could set this example, because there were so many women who messaged us afterward and said, ‘You’ve inspired me to compete in pageants.’ I just think this is an important moment, and maybe people can carry this inspiration into other areas of their lives.”

Kryst also used her platform to speak out about Black Lives Matter as protests against police brutality swept across the US following George Floyd’s murder in June 2020.

Kryst was also a complex litigation attorney and a host for Extra TV. Benjamin Askinas/The Miss Universe Organization

“I’ve been waiting my whole life to advocate for causes that are important to me,” she told Insider in November 2020. “And one of those is Black Lives Matter, it is racial equality, it is criminal justice reform. And now all of those issues are at the forefront of people’s minds.”

“I just think, ‘Wow, now I can speak out,'” she said. “And not just as Cheslie Kryst, but as the reigning Miss USA. And I think that’s a really large message to be able to get across to people.”