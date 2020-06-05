'He tries to divide us': Former military leaders hammer Trump's handling of protests and nationwide unrest

Associated Press/Evan Vucci President Donald Trump speaks during an event where he congratulated astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch as they conduct the first all-female spacewalk, from the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Washington.

Former military leaders, some who served during this administration and some under previous ones, are speaking out against President Donald Trump and his team’s handling of the current crisis.

Some former leaders, like former Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis, have largely kept silent on the president, but he “watched this week’s unfolding events, angry and appalled.”

"I have to date been reticent to speak out on issues surrounding President Trump's leadership, but we are at an inflection point, and the events of the past few weeks have made it impossible to remain silent," wrote former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mike Mullen this week.

The criticisms follow a presidential address calling for a strong military response to nationwide unrest and the forceful clearing of peaceful protesters from a DC park for a photo-op.

Former military leaders, including some who have largely kept their thoughts on the president to themselves, have been speaking out this week against President Donald Trump and his administration’s handling of nationwide protests.

On Monday, Trump announced plans for a tough military crackdown on ongoing unrest. He then walked through Lafayette Park, which had been forcefully cleared of peaceful protesters moments earlier, to take photos holding a bible at a damaged church.

The controversial stunt followed a call with state leaders earlier in the day, during which Secretary of Defence Mark Esper referred to American cities as a “battlespace,” one that both he and Trump urged governors to “dominate.”

For many former military leaders, the events of that day appear to have finally pushed them to speak out.

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky President Donald Trump with a Bible outside St. John’s Church across Lafayette Park from the White House, June 1, 2020.

“The slide of the United States into illiberalism may well have begun on June 1, 2020. Remember the date. It may well signal the beginning of the end of the American experiment,” former US Forces-Afghanistan commander Gen. John Allen wrote in an article in Foreign Policy.

“To even the casual observer,” he wrote, “Monday was awful for the United States and its democracy.”

“I have watched this week’s unfolding events, angry and appalled,” Jim Mattis, Trump’s former secretary of defence and a retired Marine Corps general, wrote in a statement that was first published in The Atlantic.

“Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people – does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us,” he wrote, characterising the president a threat to the Constitution.

The day after Trump’s address, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mike Mullen wrote “I cannot remain silent.”

Writing that Monday’s events “sickened” him, he said: “I have to date been reticent to speak out on issues surrounding President Trump’s leadership, but we are at an inflection point, and the events of the past few weeks have made it impossible to remain silent.”

Mullen said the president “laid bare his disdain for the rights of peaceful protest in this country, gave succor to the leaders of other countries who take comfort in our domestic strife, and risked further politicizing the men and women of our armed forces.”

Mullen also criticised the characterization of American cities as battlespaces, as have other former military leaders.

Retired Gen. Raymond A. Thomas, former head of US Special Operations Command, expressed shock at hearing the term “battlespace” used to describe US cities.

“The ‘battle space’ of America???” he wrote on Twitter this week. “Not what America needs to hear…ever, unless we are invaded by an adversary or experience a constitutional failure…ie a Civil War.”

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst US troops take photos of President Donald Trump aboard the USS Wasp at JMSDF Yokosuka base, south of Tokyo, May 28, 2019.

Retired Navy Adm. James Stavridis, who served as the Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, said that while it is necessary to restore order, “it hurt” to watch authorities forcefully confront peaceful protesters in DC.

He called on current leaders to keep the military “above the fray of domestic politics,” writing that “we cannot afford to have a future Lafayette Square end up looking like Tiananmen Square.”

Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin Dempsey tweeted this week that “America is not a battleground. Our fellow citizens are not the enemy.”

Throughout his presidency, Trump has regularly surrounded himself with military leaders, often heaping praise on what he has called “my generals.”

Trump, who has not served in the military, has even suggested that he would have made a good general. But former military leaders are suggesting that he could do better as commander-in-chief.

