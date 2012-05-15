Former Microsoft Exec Admits The Zune Was A Screwup

Former Microsoft exec Robbie Bach shares four startup lessons over at Geekwire, but we were most interested in what he had to say on the company’s entrance into the portable music player market with the Zune.



“The portable music market is gone and it was already leaving when we started. We just weren’t brave enough, honestly, and we ended up chasing Apple with a product that actually wasn’t a bad product, but it was still a chasing product, and there wasn’t a reason for somebody to say, oh, I have to go out and get that thing.”

