Former Michigan Gov: Romney 'Stabbed Us In The Back In Our Darkest Hour'

On a conference call today with reporters, former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm absolutely slammed Mitt Romney, just weeks before the primary.



Buzzfeed’s Zeke Miller tweeted out some of the prime quotes:

“Mitt Romney turned his back on Michigan — he stabbed us in the back in our darkest hour.

“He said, ‘we should let Detroit go bankrupt’ – those were his words, not mine.”

She predicted that his family connection to the state would not be a help to him. “He’s against everything that Michigan is for. His family name is not enough to ignore that.”

While the attacks from a former Democratic Governor are not surprising in the least, Granholm is highlighting a problem for Romney.

Romney opposed Obama’s auto-bailouts, and even wrote an op-ed in the New York Times that Detroit should go into bankruptcy and be restructured.

Romney is defending this position. But even most Michigan Republicans believe the bailout was a good thing. And Obama’s approval rating in the state is at 48%, much higher than his national average.

