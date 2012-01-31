Former MF Global CEO Jon Corzine Is Selling His Waterfront Penthouse In Hoboken For $2.9 Million

Lisa Du
Jon Corzine Penthouse dining

Photo: Halliburton Homes

It must be hard times for former MF Global CEO Jon Corzine, as the disgraced executive has put his waterfront penthouse in Hoboken on the market, according to CNBC’s Kayla Tausche. The penthouse has 2 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, and views of the Hudson River and Manhattan. It’s going for $2.9 million, listed by Halliburton Homes. Corzine purchased the home while he was serving as Democratic Governor of New Jersey in 2008 for $3.64 million, according to Tausche. If the apartment sells, he would be taking a loss of about $800,000.

As many know, Corzine is currently embroiled in the aftermath of the MF Global bankruptcy, as many have placed the blame on him for the brokerage firm’s demise and the resulting $1.2 billion shortfall in customer funds. Investigators still have made no progress in locating the missing funds, and Corzine has also been sued by multiple former customers of MF Global.

We’ve compiled a photo tour of the penthouse here, but a peep of how the governor was living in style probably won’t make any still-frustrated clients too happy.

Here's what the outside of the building at 1025 Maxwell Lane looks like.

The living room is spacious and open, and connects to the dining area.

You get a pretty expansive view up here.

Manhattan and the Hudson River can be seen from the dining area, which is right next to the balcony.

The kitchen has granite counter tops and glass cabinets.

To get to the master bedroom, you enter through this family room/foyer.

Here's the master bedroom and its fantastic view.

There are 3 and a half bathrooms in the penthouse.

The bathroom in the master suite features a separate jacuzzi tub.

The penthouse has a pre-installed Bose sound system, and adjustable lights to control the ambiance.

The penthouse comes with a Miele stainless-steel high-efficiency washer & dryer.

A floor plan of the penthouse.

Want more houses of disgraced individuals in finance?

This Is The $4.7 Million DC House DSK Can't Get Off The Market >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.