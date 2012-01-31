Former MF Global CEO Jon Corzine Is Selling His Waterfront Penthouse In Hoboken For $2.9 Million

Photo: Halliburton Homes

It must be hard times for former MF Global CEO Jon Corzine, as the disgraced executive has put his waterfront penthouse in Hoboken on the market, according to CNBC’s Kayla Tausche. The penthouse has 2 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, and views of the Hudson River and Manhattan. It’s going for $2.9 million, listed by Halliburton Homes. Corzine purchased the home while he was serving as Democratic Governor of New Jersey in 2008 for $3.64 million, according to Tausche. If the apartment sells, he would be taking a loss of about $800,000.



As many know, Corzine is currently embroiled in the aftermath of the MF Global bankruptcy, as many have placed the blame on him for the brokerage firm’s demise and the resulting $1.2 billion shortfall in customer funds. Investigators still have made no progress in locating the missing funds, and Corzine has also been sued by multiple former customers of MF Global.

We’ve compiled a photo tour of the penthouse here, but a peep of how the governor was living in style probably won’t make any still-frustrated clients too happy.

