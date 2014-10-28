Toronto 'Crack Mayor' Wins Seat On The City Council

The scandal-plagued former mayor of Toronto, Rob Ford, easily won his old seat on the city council, the Toronto Star reports.

Ford’s term as mayor was plagued with scandal ever since a video of him smoking crack surfaced last year. Still, he had every intention of running for mayor until cancer forced him to quit the mayoral race in September, according to the Star.

Despite the scandals, Ford handily won election to Toronto’s Ward 2, which he previously represented for a decade. The LA Times reported that he won 60% of the vote.

Still, it was not a great day for all of the Fords. Rob’s brother, Doug, lost the race for mayor.

