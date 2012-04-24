Former Mayor Marion Barry Says More Offensive Things About Asians Living In D.C.

Photo: AP

According to a report from Lisa Gartner of The Washington Examiner, former D.C. Mayor, and current Ward 8 Councilman Marion Barry has a complaint about DC: too many Filipina nurses at the hospital. Barry was at a hearing for the University of the District of Columbia, and he was telling them that they had to work harder to turn D.C. residents into nurses and teachers. “In fact, it’s so bad, that if you go to the hospital now, you find a number of immigrants who are nurses, particularly from the Philippines,” Barry said. “And ‘ — and so that we don’t have to be scrounging around… having to hire people from somewhere else.



Barry made his comment just three weeks after making other outrageous comments about Asian immigrants.

“We’ve got to do something about these Asians coming in and opening up businesses and dirty shops, Barry said in the first week of April, “They ought to go. I’m going to say that right now. But we need African-American businesspeople to be able to take their places, too.”

He tried to clarify by saying that he wasn’t condemning a group of people, but that he was worried that these Asian business people were disconnected from the community and that they would, “exploit people in Ward 8.”

As D.C. Mayor, Barry became infamous in the 1990s for being filmed doing crack with a prostitute.

