Former Mascot Sues Yankees' Minor League Team

Brian Bonnor served as the mascot of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Yankees until last month when he was laid off.



Now he’s suing the minor league version of the Yankees, “claiming they improperly classified him as a manager to avoid paying him overtime.”

Bonnor was earning an annual salary of $22,000 and says he could log 80-hour weeks under his official title of “marketing and community relations manager.” Bonnor says that he never had any administrative duties, his only job was to serve as the mascot, Champ, but because of the title the team wasn’t required to pay him the overtime he deserved.

The team denies Bonnor’s claims.

