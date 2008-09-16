Former Martha Stewart CEO Susan Lyne To Run New York Startup Gilt Groupe

Henry Blodget

The former CEO of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Susan Lyne, will become CEO of Gilt Groupe, a red-hot New York ecommerce company, a source familiar with the situation says.  Gilt’s co-founder, Alexis Maybank, will become chief strategist.

Gilt recently raised $5 million from Matrix.

Disclosure: the Chairman of our parent company, Kevin Ryan, is a co-founder of Gilt Groupe.

Tagged In

gilt groupe sai-us