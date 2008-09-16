Former Martha Stewart CEO Susan Lyne To Run New York Startup Gilt Groupe

The former CEO of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Susan Lyne, will become CEO of Gilt Groupe, a red-hot New York ecommerce company, a source familiar with the situation says. Gilt’s co-founder, Alexis Maybank, will become chief strategist.



Gilt recently raised $5 million from Matrix.

Disclosure: the Chairman of our parent company, Kevin Ryan, is a co-founder of Gilt Groupe.

