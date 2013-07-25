Former Marine Faces Capital Murder Charges In Death Of Legendary Navy SEAL And Friend

DALLAS (AP) — The North Texas man accused of killing former Navy SEAL sniper Chris Kyle and another man has been indicted.



Eddie Ray Routh, a former Marine and Iraqi war veteran charged with killing Kyle and a friend at an Erath County gun range in February, was indicted Wednesday on two counts of capital murder.

Kyle and Chad Littlefield went with Routh to a gun range for lessons when the 25-year-old allegedly shot them and then fled the scene in Kyle’s pickup truck. He was captured a few hours later in his sister’s home in Lancaster.

Kyle is considered to be the deadliest sniper in American history. His account of life during and after war, “American Sniper,” was a best-seller.

Routh remains jailed in lieu of $3 million bail.

