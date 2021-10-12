Former mafia member rates 10 mafia scenes in movies and TV

Former Mafia member John Pennisi rates 10 Mafia scenes in movies and television shows for realism.

Pennisi was a made member of the Lucchese crime family before getting out of organized crime in 2018. Pennisi started cooperating with the FBI as a government witness in 2018 and has testified against current mafia members in court. He was convicted of manslaughter in a non-gang-related incident in 1989 and served 17 years in prison.

Pennisi discusses the accuracy of Mafia scenes in “The Sopranos” (2001), starring James Gandolfini; “The Godfather” (1972), featuring Al Pacino and Marlon Brando; and “Gotti” (2018), starring John Travolta. He also comments on Mafia tactics in “The Godfather Part III” (1990), “The Many Saints of Newark” (2021), “Futurama” (2000), and “King of New York” (1990). Pennisi dissects the rituals of Mafia life in “Kick-Ass” (2010), “The Office” (2009), and “Once Upon a Time in Queens” (2013).