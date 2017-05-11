Former Lyst CMO Christian Woolfenden is now managing director of Photobox

Photobox Photobox managing director Christian Woolfenden

Lyst’s former chief marketing officer Christian Woolfenden has joined photo printing site Photobox as managing director.

Woolfenden stepped down from Lyst last November after 11 months on the job. He was managing director of retail for Paddy Power before that, and has held a series of senior marketing roles at Bacardi and Procter & Gamble.

Photobox lets you personalise gifts by putting printed photos on them. It was founded in 2000 and is run by Photobox Group, which also owns Moonpig, PosterXXL, and Spanish photo printing site Hofmann.

Woolfenden has spent most of his career as a marketer, and is likely to bring those skills to his new role. The managing director of Moonpig, James Sturrock, also comes from a marketing background.

Woolfenden gained notoriety as brand director for Paddy Power, overseeing a series of mischievous ad campaigns. One stunt involved Paddy Power photoshopping images to show the message “C’mon England!” carved into the Brazilian rainforest. He’s increasingly moved towards general management and tech startups — apart from his stint at Lyst, he’s also a board member of rental startup Rentify.

His appointment is the latest in a series of changes at Photobox Group. The company was bought by private equity firms Exponent and Electra Partners in late 2015, and a new CEO, Jody Ford, joined last May. The group reported revenue of £288 million last year, up 34% year on year, the company said in a statement.

Ford described Woolfenden as an “ambitious and brave marketer,” making him a “natural fit” for Photobox.

Woolfenden added: “Photobox is a well-established brand and business with a huge amount of potential ahead. This combined with Jody’s clear vision for the Group, the talented team and unique culture make it a compelling opportunity and I’m thrilled to be joining.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.