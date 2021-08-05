Former Louisville police officer pleads guilty to hitting a kneeling protester in the back of the head at a Breonna Taylor rally

Protesters gather near the Breonna Taylor memorial in Jefferson Square Park in Louisville, Kentucky. Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Cory Evans pleaded guilty to hitting a kneeling protester at a Breonna Taylor protest last May.

Evans, who resigned after the incident, will be sentenced later this year.

Taylor was killed in her home by police in 2020.

A former Louisville police officer pleaded guilty on Wednesday to hitting a kneeling protester in the back of the head with his riot stick during a May 2020 demonstration over the death of Breonna Taylor.

Cory Evans, 33, was charged in June with deprivation of rights under color of law – which means depriving someone of their rights, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported.

He resigned from the police force after the incident.

Evans will be sentenced on November 23, according to the Courier-Journal.

According to the report, the charge can carry up to 10 years in prison, a $US250,000 ($AU338,254) fine, and three years of supervised release and restitution.

However, if Evans’ plea is accepted by a judge, he would have to pay $US1,962.85 ($AU2,656) in restitution and would be sentenced to no more than four years in prison, the report said.

Taylor, 26, was killed by police in March 2020, when officers shot her eight times in her home during a botched drug raid.

Her death sparked widespread protests in a year marked by demonstrations against racism and police brutality.