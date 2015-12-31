A City grandee who dropped out of university and became Lord Mayor got a knighthood

Business Insider The 687th Lord Mayor of London, Alan Yarrow, received a knighthood for ‘services to international business, inclusion and the City of London.’

The 687th Lord Mayor of London, Alan Yarrow, received a knighthood for “services to international business, inclusion and the City of London.”

During his time as Lord Mayor, Yarrow launched City Giving Day, a charitable initiative backed by more than 200 companies, to raise the profile of the City’s benefits to society as a whole.

Yarrow had an unconventional start to his 37-year City career, starting off by dropping out of university in the 1970s.

He worked his way up to became chairman of the Kleinwort Benson Group in 2010 and ended his year-long stint as Lord Mayor — the most senior position in the City of London Corporation — in November.

In an interview with Business Insider last month, Yarrow described the punishing daily schedule of a Lord Mayor.

Yarrow estimates he made 850 speeches. The post is unpaid and “actually cost me money,” he said.

“You get up at 7 a.m., first meeting at 7:45 a.m., it’s normally a breakfast with 20 or 30 people. You’d have a full day of meetings — ambassadors, trade ministers, central bank governors — and you’d probably go out to lunch somewhere with about 200 people,” said Yarrow

“Then the afternoon is filled with a number of meetings with stakeholders of the City. Then you have a dinner which could be anything between 300 and 1000 people, which you give a speech at. So you’re speaking about four or five times a day,” he added.

