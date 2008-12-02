Former Lehman COO Forced To Consider Renting $32.5 Million Hamptons Mansion

Man, did Joseph Gregory pick a bad time to try to unload a $32.5 million mansion in the Hamptons? And he probably needs the money now, considering he’s still unemployed—as far as we know. So what’s a onetime high-flying corporate executive to do? Why, rent the place, of course. We’re sure there are plenty of still prosperous lawyers, like those handling Lehman’s bankruptcy filing, who can afford to rent a lovely Hamptons summer share.



Page Six Magazine: Joe [Can we call you, “Joe”?] put the beach behemoth on the market for $32.5 million in September but so far, no takers. He’s now considering (gasp!) renting it out. “A few years ago, you’d be hard-pressed to find a home like this for rent,” marvels Corcoran’s Susan McGraw Keber at the desperation.

