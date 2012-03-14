This Is The Second Time Lehman's Former I-Banking Head Has Been Charged With Trying To Get Drugs Illegally In The Past Year

Photo: Boots McKenzie

Former Lehman Brothers executive Bradley Jack was charged with forgery yesterday in Westport, CT—his second incident in less than a year, according to Westport News.Jack was charged last August when police caught him trying to use forged prescriptions to obtain Oxycontin and Ritalin at a local pharmacy in June. The most recent charge is related to when Jack was arrested for allegedly forging a date on a prescription last November.



The second incident could mean Jack will face prosecution on drug charges—a court had originally granted Jack permission to do rehab to avoid charges after his first offence.

Jack worked at Lehman Brothers as head of investment banking from 1996 to 2002. He left the firm in 2005 to focus on the non-profit sector, according to Bloomberg.

