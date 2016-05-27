The former band leader of 'Late Show' just explained why David Letterman loves his retirement beard

Many people are fascinated (and horrified) by David Letterman’s unruly retirement beard. But apparently, that will only make it worse.

Letterman has let his former “Late Show” band leader Paul Schaeffer in on the reason why he grew and continues to grow the offensive facial hair.

“Yes, it’s getting bigger and bigger,” Schaeffer told TMZ of the state of Letterman’s beard.

When asked if Letterman has confided in him about the hairy situation, Schaeffer revealed, “He tells me that everyone in his family hates the beard. And the more they hate it, the more he loves it.”

In a late-2015 interview with the Whitefish Review, Letterman acknowledged that he wasn’t bothered by his family’s feelings on the beard.

“Everybody hates it,” Letterman explained. “My wife hates it. My son hates it. But it’s interesting. I’ve kind of developed a real creepy look with it that I’m sort of enjoying.”

For the former late-night host, the beard is part of the benefits of being retired after a life spent in the public eye.

“I had to shave every day — every day — for 33 years,” he said. “And even before that when I was working on local TV. And I just thought, the first thing I will do when I am not on TV is stop shaving.”

Watch Schaeffer discuss Letterman’s beard below:

