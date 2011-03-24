Former Lala Founder Bill Nguyen Just Scored $41 Million For His New Startup: colour

Photo: colour.com

Bill Nguyen, whose music service Lala was acquired by Apple and subsequently shut down, has launched a new startup called colour. It just received $41 million in pre-launch funding from Sequoia and a couple other firms, TechCrunch reports.The app, which is available now for both iPhone and Android, lets users take photos and tag them geographically. Then, anybody else in the same vicinity who also has colour can see all nearby photos arranged in a slideshow.



If a location is too crowded, you can also set it to share photos only with particular groups — like all the people you’re barhopping with. You can also scan through nearby groups to see what they’re taking pictures of.

It enters a crowded space — Instagram, PicPlz, and Path all offer their own twists on photo sharing from mobile devices — but Nguyen apparently has big visions for the product, including letting local businesses provide ads through it, and adding location recommendation services.

