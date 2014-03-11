Former Labor Health Minister Has A Guilty Secret: She Likes Baking Chocolate Cakes For Her Kids

Simon Thomsen

The ALP deputy leader and mother of three, Tanya Plibersek has a little more time on her hands since her days as the federal health minister and it looks like, taking a leaf out of political journalist and Kitchen Cabinet host Annabel Crabb’s recipe book, she’s been baking.

She posted these photos of Twitter this afternoon, but obviously feels a little guilty, although everyone knows that chocolate cake doesn’t count when it comes to kilojoules.

We’ve contacted the MP seeking the recipe.

But judging by the happy look on her son’s face, could the Member for Sydney be working on a cunning plan to win back voters at the next election?

