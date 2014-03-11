Former Labor Health Minister Has A Guilty Secret: She Likes Baking Chocolate Cakes For Her Kids

The ALP deputy leader and mother of three, Tanya Plibersek has a little more time on her hands since her days as the federal health minister and it looks like, taking a leaf out of political journalist and Kitchen Cabinet host Annabel Crabb’s recipe book, she’s been baking.

She posted these photos of Twitter this afternoon, but obviously feels a little guilty, although everyone knows that chocolate cake doesn’t count when it comes to kilojoules.

We’ve contacted the MP seeking the recipe.

But judging by the happy look on her son’s face, could the Member for Sydney be working on a cunning plan to win back voters at the next election?

As former health minister I probably shouldn't share what goes on at our place… 1/2 pic.twitter.com/C0xbaMJaZF — Tanya Plibersek (@tanya_plibersek) March 11, 2014

Choc cake; bowls licked; you get the picture… 2/2 pic.twitter.com/I6WzYTv5XZ — Tanya Plibersek (@tanya_plibersek) March 11, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.