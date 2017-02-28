The former head of the Ku Klux Klan has backed Nigel Farage for PM

LONDON — The former Imperial Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan has endorsed Nigel Farage for UK Prime Minister.

David Duke tweeted on Monday that the former UKIP leader, who is a close ally of US president Donald Trump, would make an excellent leader of the UK.

“Farage will make a fine UK Prime Minister. Looking forward to that,” he Tweeted.

Duke is the former leader of the Ku Klux Klan — a notorious white supremacist organisation. He is also well known for his belief in anti-semitic conspiracy theories.

Duke also previously endorsed Donald Trump for President.

Trump and Farage were recently photographed dining together in the US. The former UKIP leader is reportedly keen to work for Trump and has said that he is prepared to serve Trump “either formally or informally.”

Farage will make a fine UK Prime Minister. Looking forward to that. #MAGA https://t.co/RXIEmDc6sp

— David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) February 27, 2017

