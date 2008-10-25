Former Knicks President And Coach Isaiah Thomas Overdoses

He’s at the hospital now.
The Sports Network: Police were reportedly sent to the home of former New York Knicks head coach and president Isiah Thomas early Friday morning in response to a call that Thomas had overdosed on sleeping pills
WCBSTV in New York reported Friday afternoon on the overdose. The
television station said that Thomas was rushed to a White Plains
Hospital for treatment, but his condition is not yet known.
Thomas was fired by the Knicks on April 18 by new president Donnie
Walsh, ending his disastrous two-year tenure as head coach. The Knicks
went 23-59 last season, giving Thomas a record of 56-108 in his two
years after replacing Larry Brown.
Walsh, who took over as president on April 2, kept Thomas in the organisation as a consultant, however.
The Knicks made the playoffs just once with Thomas running the
basketball operations, losing to New Jersey in a first-round sweep in
2004.
…Thomas’ tenure with the Knicks was also marred by the sexual harassment lawsuit
filed by former team executive Anucha Browne Sanders.
A Hall of Fame player with the Detroit Pistons, Thomas also spent three
years as coach of the Pacers and has a five-year record of 187-223.
