Former JPMorgan Intern-Turned-Model Xenia Tchoumitcheva Blasts Malcolm Gladwell

Super model Xenia Tchoumitcheva, who interned at JPMorgan in London last summer, wrote a piece about the difference between success and failure in German for Schweizer Monat. Admittedly, we can’t read German, so we did a quick Google translate.



Basically, she thinks that in Gladwell’s book Outliers, he attributes too much of success to “chance” arguing instead that anyone can do anything with hard work.

She writes:

To put it bluntly, his message could be understood as follows: sit back, relax, since we are all children of destiny – no matter how hard we try to reach the top. We can not change the given factors beyond our control. Our own freedom is extremely limited.

Instead, she claims people should go out and continue to find success rather than waiting for the right moment to come along.

Tchoumitcheva writes:

Such fatalistic interpretations must be rejected! Happiness is not a blind lady who knocks on your door one day without being asked. The main criteria for personal success is perseverance. Because everything has a cause, also has an effect. I see it as a wheel starts to roll: supplying more energy you have, the faster it rolls. The difficult part is just so to give the first impulse to locomotion. Means finding out what we want at heart and really motivates us. The more momentum we send, the more you crank the wheel that is, the more opportunities we create for ourselves too. And the beauty: this applies to the poor starting position as for the good.

She ends the piece with some words of wisdom.

I am convinced that enthusiastic optimists continue to come. Take a look around once! How many people around you admire the success of others and read books to find out how they can be as successful? I think very few actually need the imported Bestsellers if they follow three simple rules: look within themselves to make their own beliefs and find their’s worst enemy, then toss a defiant, provocative view: one’s own ego sluggish.

