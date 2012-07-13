Former JPMorgan CIO Ina Drew Has Offered To Return 2 Years Of Compensation

Photo: CNN Money via JPMorgan Chase

Former JPMorgan CIO Ina Drew has offered to return two years of compensation following the bank’s multi-billion trading loss, CEO Jamie Dimon said on a conference call this morning.Drew was a 30 year veteran at JPMorgan who was head of risk management.



She retired just days after JPMorgan revealed the trading loss in the chief investment office in London related to derivatives trades.

