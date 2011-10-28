Former John Hughes Mansion Up for Sale

If you grew up in the 80’s and 90’s and didn’t watch at least one John Hughes move, we have a question for you.



Why not?

The marvellous cinematic creations of Hughes helped to define the angst of an entire generation while still being charming and memorable enough to evoke some happy feelings, too. Movies like The Breakfast Club, Pretty in Pink, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and Sixteen Candles entertained us while also making us think about life and the ups and downs of being one of the most complicated creatures in existence: the modern-day American teenager.

With his passing in 2009, Hughes left behind a pretty memorable legacy that will undoubtedly continue on – even through his former estate that is now being put up for sale by his widow Nancy.

The Hughes and their children first moved into their Lake Forest, Illinois estate in 1988, just after the release of Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. The Tudor-style home boasts an impressive 11,233 square feet of living space, complete with six bedrooms, six full bathrooms (and four half-baths), a three-car heated garage, sun room, media room, wood-paneled library, recreation room, office, and various other amenities one would expect in a mansion dating from the 1930’s.

Outside, the gorgeous landscaped grounds include game courses (for wicket and bocce ball), a 50-ft swimming pool, and terraces galore. Throw in a girdle of shade trees and you can imagine how beautiful the estate looks in the full swing of autumn.

The location isn’t bad, either; Lake Forest is an upscale suburb of Chicago that is as quiet as it is charming and subdued – a perfect location for John Hughes and his family, who all shunned publicity as much as possible.

If you are a Hughes fan, you can purchase this piece of celebrity real estate for just $5.89 million – a massive profit from the $600,000 the Hughes family originally paid back in 1988. (Of course, money was worth more back then, so take that as you will.)

John Hughes may be gone, but his legacy – and his home – will live on forever.

