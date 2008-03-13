WaPo Invests In Ex-Jobster CEO 's Social News Site

When last we heard of Jason Goldberg, he was out of his CEO role at Jobster: He’d helped the Seattle-based employment site raise $48 million, and he’d generated plenty of headlines. But he hadn’t figured out how to make the company a player in the online job market. Or how make it profitable.



Now Jason is in New York, trying his hand at another crowded field: He’s starting socialmedian, a social news site. Jason describes socialmedian as a sort of cross between Digg and a personal feed reader, but won’t go into more detail than that. We took a very quick look at a very rough alpha version of it and couldn’t quite see where it’s headed.

But the Washington Post (WPO) is already convinced: The paper’s Washington Post Newsweek Interactive group has invested in a seed round. Jason won’t say how much the Wapo guys have invested, but said he’s halfway through raising the round and doesn’t need much money, as his team consists of himself and 9 developers in Pune, India. See rule #2 at his blog.

